Buchanan Arts Center collects Valentines for Veterans

Buchanan, Mich. (WNDU) - With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the Buchanan Arts Center is continuing its annual tradition of collecting Valentines for Veterans.

“It’s great to see the variety of thought that goes into it and all of the little messages that people put on it,” Buchanan Arts Center Executive Director Danielle Wilborn said.

You can simply pick up supplies from the center and take them home or use your own supplies to make the cards, and this project started more than a decade ago in the home of Mary Ruth White who helped found the center.

“I know she was a very crafty, artful, caring woman, and she would just get her neighbors and her family together and they would just make cards,” Wilborn said.

Wilborn says the cards will be sent to VA hospitals in Grand Rapids and Detroit, and if they receive enough cards, they will add an additional hospital to that list.

So far, she says the community has really stepped up to help make cards this year.

“We had a package of like 50 cards come in from South Haven yesterday. Somebody else brought a grocery bag full of them in. So we are hoping we can add that third VA hospital to it,” Wilborn said.

Wilborn says the Veterans are always so grateful to receive a handmade Valentine each year. “The cards get hung up on the walls like artwork, and the parents love seeing ones that are made by other kids, and it’s fantastic.”

And even if you aren’t the most crafty, she says any card is enough to make a Veterans Valentine’s Day.

“Anybody can make a card. We have some from 2-year-olds that are cotton balls and hearts and it’s fantastic, and then we have some from actual artists who are really fancy and go all out, but anything and everything is great.”

If you’re interested in making a Valentine for a Veteran, the deadline to get them to the Buchanan Arts Center is February 7. You can either mail them or drop them off at the center located at 117 W. Front Street, Buchanan, MI.

Cards should be no bigger than 8″ x 10″ and should lay flat without any large decorations sticking off of them.

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page or contact the Buchanan Arts Center.

