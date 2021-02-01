Arctic Blast on the Way...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - GET READY!! The coldest air of the season, BY FAR, is coming this weekend into early next week. While we’ve been talking about this for a week or so, it’s now looking definite so I’ve taken temperatures down even more. Before the Arctic blast, we have a bit of lake-effect tonight into Tuesday in western areas. And then we have a couple of storm systems later this week. We’ll get snow, or a mix, on Thursday, and then all snow Thursday night and Friday...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cold...lake-effect snow showers in western areas overnight. Low: 16, Wind: N 7-14

Tuesday: Light Lake-effect Snow...a coating 1/2″ in places, mainly west of US-31. High: 32, Wind: N 7-14

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 16

Wednesday: Partly sunny and still cold. High: 32

