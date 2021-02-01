Advertisement

Arctic Blast on the Way...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - GET READY!! The coldest air of the season, BY FAR, is coming this weekend into early next week. While we’ve been talking about this for a week or so, it’s now looking definite so I’ve taken temperatures down even more. Before the Arctic blast, we have a bit of lake-effect tonight into Tuesday in western areas. And then we have a couple of storm systems later this week. We’ll get snow, or a mix, on Thursday, and then all snow Thursday night and Friday...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and cold...lake-effect snow showers in western areas overnight. Low: 16, Wind: N 7-14

Tuesday: Light Lake-effect Snow...a coating 1/2″ in places, mainly west of US-31. High: 32, Wind: N 7-14

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 16

Wednesday: Partly sunny and still cold. High: 32

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued in Michiana!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow reports are coming in! How much snow did you get?
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
Two suspects arrested in connection to Ace Hardware burglary in St. Joseph Township
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
AP source: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Snowfall ends early Monday
Shifting focus to the cold Monday as snowfall ends across Michiana
Shifting focus to the cold Monday as snowfall ends across Michiana
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 2-1-2021 First Alert Weather
WNDU
Sunday PM Weather WNDU