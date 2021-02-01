Antibody Infusion Center coming to Mishawaka to help COVID-19 patients

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Eli Lilly has partnered with local health systems to launch infusion centers to provide Hoosiers with COVID-19 treatments.

The infusion centers will provide antibody therapy, through infusions, for treatments of mild to moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients.

Eli Lilly says so far, the centers have helped deliver antibody therapy to more than 1,700 Hoosiers with COVID-19 who are high risk.

They’ve partnered with Saint Joseph Health System, Beacon Health System, and Goshen Health System to open an infusion center serving Northern Indiana.

This means high-risk COVID-19 patients in Michiana can receive antibody treatments that can help them beat this powerful virus.

The COVID infusion center is located at 60205 Bodnar Boulevard in Mishawaka.

