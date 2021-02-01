Advertisement

76ers find finishing touch to rally past Pacers, 119-110

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 17, including the go-ahead baskets in the fourth quarter, to help the Philadelphia 76ers complete a frantic rally with a 119-110 victory at Indiana.

The 76ers trailed by 16 early in the fourth but closed on a 31-6 run to pick up their sixth win in seven games - this time without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat out with a sore back.

Indiana was led by Malcolm Brogdon with 25 points and Domantas Sabonis with 21, but the Pacers have lost five of eight.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/31/2021 10:38:40 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued in Michiana!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow reports are coming in! How much snow did you get?
Expected total snow amounts
WINTER STORM INFORMATION
Two suspects arrested in connection to Ace Hardware burglary in St. Joseph Township

Latest News

drew white coming back
Drew Whites announces he’ll return for a fifth year
Lankinen helps Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-1
Surging Panthers hold off reeling Red Wings 3-2
Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio St over skidding Michigan St 79-62