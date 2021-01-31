Advertisement

South Bend therapy and wellness center celebrates 8 years

By Carly Miller
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A small business here in South Bend is celebrating 8 years of being a part of this community.

Therapeutic Indulgence on Jefferson Boulevard offers a wide range of wellness services and celebrated its 8th birthday with mini services and goodie bags at an open house Saturday.

Those with Therapeutic Indulgence say they’re so grateful to be a part of this community and to support other local businesses with the products they offer alongside the massages, facials and movement classes.

“We’ve upgraded a lot of things. We have moved facilities and on to bigger and better things. We offer a lot of retail that is locally made. We do a lot of handmade things as well here. Doing that because we take pride in hosting things for the community and being able to bring people out here that have never been here. Familiar faces or new faces as well,” PR Manager Brittney Grontkowski said.

The open house Saturday lasted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., but if you’re interested in treating yourself to a massage or facial at Therapeutic Indulgence visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
Expected total snow amounts
WINTER STORM INFORMATION
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Sunny and calm Friday before a winter storm arrives this weekend

Latest News

Two suspects arrested in connection to Ace Hardware burglary in St. Joseph Township
No one was inside the store at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
Love’s Supermarket damaged in early morning fire
Statewide, 1,648 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 43 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,389 more cases Saturday
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting two cats from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance: Moo Moo and Tiger