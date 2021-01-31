South Bend therapy and wellness center celebrates 8 years

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A small business here in South Bend is celebrating 8 years of being a part of this community.

Therapeutic Indulgence on Jefferson Boulevard offers a wide range of wellness services and celebrated its 8th birthday with mini services and goodie bags at an open house Saturday.

Those with Therapeutic Indulgence say they’re so grateful to be a part of this community and to support other local businesses with the products they offer alongside the massages, facials and movement classes.

“We’ve upgraded a lot of things. We have moved facilities and on to bigger and better things. We offer a lot of retail that is locally made. We do a lot of handmade things as well here. Doing that because we take pride in hosting things for the community and being able to bring people out here that have never been here. Familiar faces or new faces as well,” PR Manager Brittney Grontkowski said.

The open house Saturday lasted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., but if you’re interested in treating yourself to a massage or facial at Therapeutic Indulgence visit their website or Facebook page.

