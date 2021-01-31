Advertisement

Ryan, Hubb combine for 10 3s; Notre Dame routs Pitt 84-58

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Cormac Ryan matched a career high with 19 points, Prentiss Hubb added 17, and the duo combined for 10 3-pointers as Notre Dame routed Pittsburgh 84-58.

Notre Dame (6-9, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a 62-51 loss to No. 20 Virginia Tech on Wednesday and has won three of its last four games.

It was the largest margin of defeat this season for Pitt (8-5, 4-4) and its third straight loss.

The Irish took the lead for good with about 11 minutes to play in the first half.

Justin Champagnie had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Pitt.

