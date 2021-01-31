Advertisement

Purdue erases 14-point deficit, beats No. 21 Minnesota 81-62

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Brandon Newman scored 21 of his season-high 29 points in the second half, Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Purdue overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Minnesota 81-62.

The Boilermakers have won five of six. Liam Robbins scored 15 points and Brandon Johnson had 11 for Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers are 0-5 on the road this season.

Minnesota had a 24-10 lead whittled down to 35-30 at halftime.

Purdue opened the second half on a 10-4 run to take the lead and pulled away with a 11-0 run that made it 53-41 with 11:05 to play.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/30/2021 10:02:42 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
Expected total snow amounts
WINTER STORM INFORMATION
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Sunny and calm Friday before a winter storm arrives this weekend

Latest News

Lillard’s 3-pointer sends Blazers to 123-122 win over Bulls
Franks-to-Yeboah TD seals National’s 27-24 Senior Bowl win
Scruggs scores 24 to carry Xavier over Butler 68-55
Rutgers staggers Michigan State 67-37, 1st win over Spartans