Lillard’s 3-pointer sends Blazers to 123-122 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) - Damian Lillard hit a fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Lillard finished with 44 points on eight 3-pointers.

Enes Kanter had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, which is 5-3 on the road.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 18 points.

Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Zach LaVine had 26 for the Bulls.

1/30/2021 10:41:42 PM (GMT -5:00)