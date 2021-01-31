Advertisement

Lillard’s 3-pointer sends Blazers to 123-122 win over Bulls

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Damian Lillard hit a fadeaway 3-pointer as time expired to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Lillard finished with 44 points on eight 3-pointers.

Enes Kanter had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, which is 5-3 on the road.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 18 points.

Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Zach LaVine had 26 for the Bulls.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/30/2021 10:41:42 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
Expected total snow amounts
WINTER STORM INFORMATION
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Sunny and calm Friday before a winter storm arrives this weekend

Latest News

Purdue erases 14-point deficit, beats No. 21 Minnesota 81-62
Franks-to-Yeboah TD seals National’s 27-24 Senior Bowl win
Scruggs scores 24 to carry Xavier over Butler 68-55
Rutgers staggers Michigan State 67-37, 1st win over Spartans