Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio St over skidding Michigan St 79-62
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Ohio State past Michigan State 79-62.
Justice Suing added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have won three in a row and six of seven.
Michigan State had hoped to rebound from an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff.
Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points.
