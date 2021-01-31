Advertisement

Liddell leads No. 13 Ohio St over skidding Michigan St 79-62

By Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Ohio State past Michigan State 79-62.

Justice Suing added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, who have won three in a row and six of seven.

Michigan State had hoped to rebound from an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff.

Joshua Langford led the Spartans with 14 points.

