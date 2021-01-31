Heponiemi lifts Panthers to 3-2 win over Red Wings in debut

DETROIT (AP) - Aleksi Heponiemi made the most of his NHL debut by scoring with 2:15 left in overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Heponiemi scored from the left side of the net after Anthony Duclair lifted the puck over an opponent’s stick and across the crease to set up the game-winner.

Duclair was stopped seconds earlier on a breakaway.

Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves, including one with his left skate late in the third period to stop Mathias Brome’s backhander.

Detroit’s Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi had goals.

1/30/2021 9:56:43 PM (GMT -5:00)