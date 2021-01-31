Athletes, parents rally to start sports shut down by virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A few hundred high school athletes, their parents and other supporters rallied outside Michigan’s Capitol in Lansing in support of the reopening of sports programs shut down by COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday’s “Let Them Play” demonstration was held as the state reported 1,358 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 104 deaths.

Orders released earlier this month by Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services bans contact winter sports like basketball, wrestling, hockey and competitive cheerleading.

The Lansing State Journal reports that various coaching associations have written letters to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state officials urging that their sports be allowed to continue.

1/30/2021 4:52:16 PM (GMT -5:00)