Athletes, parents rally to start sports shut down by virus

Student athletes along with their friends and families gathered at the Michigan State Capitol...
Student athletes along with their friends and families gathered at the Michigan State Capitol to call for government leaders to allow high school winter sports to start immediately.(Jace Harper)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A few hundred high school athletes, their parents and other supporters rallied outside Michigan’s Capitol in Lansing in support of the reopening of sports programs shut down by COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday’s “Let Them Play” demonstration was held as the state reported 1,358 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 104 deaths.

Orders released earlier this month by Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services bans contact winter sports like basketball, wrestling, hockey and competitive cheerleading.

The Lansing State Journal reports that various coaching associations have written letters to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state officials urging that their sports be allowed to continue.

