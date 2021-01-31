Advertisement

AP source: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the...
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the deal has not been completed.

ESPN first reported the swap.

The blockbuster trade of two starting quarterbacks and former No. 1 overall draft picks will provide a change of scenery for two players who need it.

Stafford asked to be traded shortly after last season ended with the Lions’ third straight double-digit losing season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

