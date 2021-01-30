WINTER STORM INFORMATION

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The potential snowstorm is still projected to move across the Midwest on Saturday, and into our area Saturday evening. It will arrive from the southwest to the northeast, probably between 7 and 10pm Saturday evening. The heaviest snow is expected between midnight and 8am Sunday morning...with light snow at times the rest of Sunday. Still some snow showers Sunday night, and maybe into Monday. This will be a fairly wet snow, but except for far southern areas, it is NOT expected to mix with sleet or freezing rain like the last storm did. Roads will quickly become snow-covered and icy as the snow arrives Saturday evening, and unsalted and unplowed roads will stay snow covered through much of Sunday...

