UPDATE: Reward being offered to help find man’s stolen dog

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Thieves stole 77-year-old Jerry Wallace’s truck with a dog inside Wednesday morning, at the Gallops Marathon gas station near US 131 and CR 2 in Middlebury.

At last check, the suspect or suspects have not been caught.

There is now a $1,000 reward for anyone who finds the dog, Jay.

According to family, Jay is a mix breed; black with some brown marking; and weighs about 18 pounds.

“Just bring my dog back. He needs me and I need him. We love each other,” Wallace said.

Wallace said he was at the gas station around 6 a.m. when his truck and dog were stolen.

Wallace claimed he locked his car and left it running before heading inside to grab a cup of coffee.

Surveillance images captured an individual arriving minutes later, in what appears to be a Jeep.

That individual, who was wearing a red jacket, light-colored jeans with some kind of print, and brown boots, can then be seen making his or her way into Wallace’s 2003 black Cadillac Escalade, and taking off with Jay inside the vehicle.

Wallace claimed that authorities have not been able to track down surveillance video showing the front of the suspect’s face.

“Somebody’s got him, and I don’t know who and I don’t care who, just bring him home...I take him to work with me. I take him every place. He is just like one of my kids...,” Wallace said.

“I have not seen my dad in this much pain since my mom passed away. I am afraid if we don’t bring Jay home, we will be sending my dad home, to be with my mom, because they can’t live without each other,” said daughter Alma Grevenstuk.

Authorities said they are actively pursuing this case and have no additional information to provide as of now.

If you know anything, please do the right thing and call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

