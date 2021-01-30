Advertisement

Two suspects arrested in connection to Ace Hardware burglary in St. Joseph Township

(WJHG)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Joseph Township, MI (WNDU) - Two suspects have been arrested in relation to an early morning burglary at Ace Hardware in St. Joseph Township.

At around 6 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the scene of Ace Hardware, located at 2360 Niles Road, in relation to an alarm activation.

The front entry doors of the store had been damaged. Surveillance footage showed two suspect vehicles and 9 suspects on camera causing damage and entering the store.

Later that morning, police located one of the suspect’s vehicles at a gas station in Benton Harbor.

Two suspects were detained and arrested on numerous charges related to this incident and an additional unrelated incident.

The names of the suspects are being withheld due to the fact that they are juveniles.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph Township Police Department at (269) 429-6890.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Expected total snow amounts
WINTER STORM INFORMATION
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Sunny and calm Friday before a winter storm arrives this weekend

Latest News

No one was inside the store at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
Love’s Supermarket damaged in early morning fire
Statewide, 1,648 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 43 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,389 more cases Saturday
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting two cats from the Humane Society of...
2nd Chance: Moo Moo and Tiger
In today’s Pet Vet segment, we’re talking about the signs and symptoms of kidney problems in...
Pet Vet: Kidney Failure in Pets