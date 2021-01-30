Two suspects arrested in connection to Ace Hardware burglary in St. Joseph Township

St. Joseph Township, MI (WNDU) - Two suspects have been arrested in relation to an early morning burglary at Ace Hardware in St. Joseph Township.

At around 6 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the scene of Ace Hardware, located at 2360 Niles Road, in relation to an alarm activation.

The front entry doors of the store had been damaged. Surveillance footage showed two suspect vehicles and 9 suspects on camera causing damage and entering the store.

Later that morning, police located one of the suspect’s vehicles at a gas station in Benton Harbor.

Two suspects were detained and arrested on numerous charges related to this incident and an additional unrelated incident.

The names of the suspects are being withheld due to the fact that they are juveniles.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph Township Police Department at (269) 429-6890.

