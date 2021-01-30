Advertisement

South Bend Museum of Art open at 25% capacity

The South Bend Museum of Art is welcoming guests back into the museum for a safe way to spend...
The South Bend Museum of Art is welcoming guests back into the museum for a safe way to spend some time out of the house.
By Jack Springgate
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Museum of Art is welcoming guests back into the museum for a safe way to spend some time out of the house.

Here’s a behind the scenes look at the Scholastic Art Award exhibition featuring art from students across 18 different counties in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

You’ll be able to check it out in person when it opens on Feb. 5th.

Art isn’t just for the eyes either. You can sign up for art classes through the museum and check out the Octet exhibition, a collaboration between the museum and the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

“So we have eight speakers in our Weikamp Gallery and you can stand in the middle of the speakers and get the full benefit of this beautiful work that the musicians have done,” said South Bend Museum of Art Executive DirectorSusan Visser.

The museum is open Wed.-Sun. through from noon-5:00 P.M.

