Roundball Roundup: Indiana high school basketball scores and highlights for 1/29
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
These are Friday night’s games featuring Indiana teams:
Indiana Boys:
Adams, 64, John Glenn, 47
New Prairie, 59, St. Joseph, 58
Westview, 65, Eastside, 61 - 2OT
Elkhart, 68, Jimtown, 53
Riley, 78, Penn, 54
Marian, 58, Washington, 39
Mishawaka, 53, Goshen, 48
Warsaw, 47, NorthWood, 42
Northridge, 89, Plymouth, 49
Concord, 40, Wawasee, 36
Culver, 43, LaVille, 42
Valparaiso, 69, Merrillville, 37
West Noble, 62, Fairfield, 50
Winamac, 49, West Central, 30
Washington Township, 74, Know, 71 - 3OT
Clay, 63, Bremen, 45
Rochester, 60, Northfield, 36
Manchester, 70, Tippecanoe Valley, 45
Indiana Girls:
St. Joseph, 43, LaPorte, 41
Pioneer, 61, LaVille, 29
West Noble, 31, Fairfield, 23
Michigan City, 49, Gary West, 36
