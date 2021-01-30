Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Indiana high school basketball scores and highlights for 1/29

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

These are Friday night’s games featuring Indiana teams:

Indiana Boys:

Adams, 64, John Glenn, 47

New Prairie, 59, St. Joseph, 58

Westview, 65, Eastside, 61 - 2OT

Elkhart, 68, Jimtown, 53

Riley, 78, Penn, 54

Marian, 58, Washington, 39

Mishawaka, 53, Goshen, 48

Warsaw, 47, NorthWood, 42

Northridge, 89, Plymouth, 49

Concord, 40, Wawasee, 36

Culver, 43, LaVille, 42

Valparaiso, 69, Merrillville, 37

West Noble, 62, Fairfield, 50

Winamac, 49, West Central, 30

Washington Township, 74, Know, 71 - 3OT

Clay, 63, Bremen, 45

Rochester, 60, Northfield, 36

Manchester, 70, Tippecanoe Valley, 45

Indiana Girls:

St. Joseph, 43, LaPorte, 41

Pioneer, 61, LaVille, 29

West Noble, 31, Fairfield, 23

Michigan City, 49, Gary West, 36

