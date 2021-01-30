Advertisement

N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — A fire at an amusement park on the New Jersey shore sent dramatic smoke billowing across the skyline and severely damaged a building.

No injuries were reported in Saturday morning’s blaze at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City.

An official says the fire was in the building that houses the park’s arcade, offices and two restaurants.

The building was empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Spokesperson Doug Bergen says a boardwalk didn’t appear damaged. But he says access to the surrounding area will be temporarily blocked.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
Missing dog found, reunited with owner
Expected total snow amounts
WINTER STORM INFORMATION
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Sunny and calm Friday before a winter storm arrives this weekend

Latest News

A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
Four-alarm fire damages New Jersey amusement park
Two suspects arrested in connection to Ace Hardware burglary in St. Joseph Township
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus