Missing dog found, reunited with owner

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - For the past few days, we’ve been telling you about 77-year-old Jerry Wallace, who’s truck was stolen in Middlebury Wednesday morning with his dog still in it.

Since then, Wallace has been pleading with the public to help him find his dog.

We’re happy to report that the missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!

The dog was reportedly found in Kalamazoo, according to family.

This is still an ongoing investigation, so we don’t know many details at this time, like how Jay ended up in Kalamazoo, but we’ll be sure to update you with anything we find out.

