Advertisement

Missing dog found, reunited with owner

The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!
The missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!(Wallace family/Monica Murphy)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - For the past few days, we’ve been telling you about 77-year-old Jerry Wallace, who’s truck was stolen in Middlebury Wednesday morning with his dog still in it.

Since then, Wallace has been pleading with the public to help him find his dog.

We’re happy to report that the missing dog, Jay, has been found safely and reunited with Jerry!

The dog was reportedly found in Kalamazoo, according to family.

This is still an ongoing investigation, so we don’t know many details at this time, like how Jay ended up in Kalamazoo, but we’ll be sure to update you with anything we find out.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Sunny and calm Friday before a winter storm arrives this weekend
ISP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Wabash
The Emporium Restaurant in downtown South Bend is for sale
Emporium restaurant in downtown South Bend is for sale
Richard Gallop
South Bend man who died of COVID-19 honored for love behind the wheel

Latest News

Reward being offered to help find man’s stolen dog
UPDATE: Reward being offered to help find man’s stolen dog
Expected total snow amounts
WINTER STORM INFORMATION
In an effort to protest abortion, people in the community gathered for the annual March and...
Local March and Prayer for Life protests abortion
Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend