Love’s Supermarket damaged in early morning fire

No one was inside the store at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
No one was inside the store at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -An early morning fire damaged Love’s Supermarket in Mishawaka.

Mishawaka fire crews responded to the call around 6:30 A.M. Saturday morning and had the fire out in roughly thirty minutes.

The small supermarket still experienced serious damage inside the store. Fire crews are still investigating what caused the fire.

