Korpisalo makes 31 stops, Blue Jackets beat Blackhawks 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, sending the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Eric Robinson also scored for Columbus, which held on in the final part of third period after a 3-2 shootout victory over Florida on Thursday night. Korpisalo stepped up as Chicago pushed for the tying goal, denying Patrick Kane in front about seven minutes into the third. He also caught a break when Carl Soderberg’s shot through the goaltender’s legs was just wide with a couple minutes left.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)