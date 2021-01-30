Advertisement

Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove makes return to Notre Dame

Cosgrove decided to take a leave of absence to focus on her mental health.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week Notre Dame women’s basketball forward Danielle Cosgrove joined the team for the first time since October.

Cosgrove is feeling a lot better, and, after two days in practice this week, head coach Niele Ivey likes what she sees in Cosgrove.

“She has looked great,” Ivey said. “I have been so pleased and impressed with Danielle [Cosgrove].” From the moment she stepped on campus, her workouts, she had a little bit of an idea about my system so it wasn’t as much new information for her because we worked out for a couple of months before she left. She’s in great shape. Her shot looks awesome. She’s in great spirits. She just has a great energy about her. I just love seeing her on the court. Her smile, she’s very comfortable and she’s so happy. That makes me happy as a coach to see her in such a great place.”

Cosgrove will make her return this Sunday against Syracuse. That will be an 11 AM tip on the ACC Network.

