Indiana reports 43 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,389 more cases Saturday

Statewide, 1,648 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 43 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,389 more cases on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,648 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,592 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 624,959 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 2,647 new cases were reported. 1,725 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 2,890 new cases were reported. 1,915 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 2,260 new cases were reported. 1,902 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases were reported. 1,976 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,210 new cases were reported. 2,045 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,888 (+76) cases and 422 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,660 (+30) cases and 348 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,346 (+21) cases and 170 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,191 (+18) cases and 85 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,163 (+27) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,340 (+17) cases and 63 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,798 (+4) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,681 (+6) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 998 (+7) cases and 38 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

