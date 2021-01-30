FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow Moving Into Michiana Now, Heavy Snow Overnight

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick - 7pm Saturday: Winter storm warnings are in effect for much of Southern Michiana while winter weather advisories are in effect for Northern Michiana counties. The area with under winter weather advisories brings some uncertainty. How far North and how long the heavy snow lasts will be the difference between the lower or higher end of the snowfall forecast. Please keep checking back for the latest

TIMING:

Snow is beginning to move into Michiana. Flakes are flying in Michigan City and most of LaPorte county already. Snow will increase in coverage across the area from southwest to northeast through about 9 or 10 pm. The heaviest of the snow begins shortly after and will be a longer duration. Heavy snow lasting through about 7 or 8 am Sunday morning. Most of our snow will fall overnight. Light snow and snow showers will continue to be present through the day on Sunday with addition snow accumulations possible. The snow showers wrap up late Sunday night as the system pulls away and leaves just a few flurries heading into Monday morning.

HOW MUCH:

2″-4″ in Northern Berrien and Cass counties. Heavy snow bands will make a brief appearance there but not last long enough for significant accumulations.

4″-8″ in along and North of US-30 up into Berrien and Cass counties. Heavy snow will be present overnight and bring the potential for significant snow accumulations.

8″-10″ along and South of US-30. Heavy snow will last the longest here and bring significant snow accumulations.

***Keep checking back on air, on social media, and this story for the latest updates throughout this winter storm. This page will be updated every few hours with the latest information.***

