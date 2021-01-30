2nd Chance: Moo Moo and Tiger

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting two cats from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Moo Moo and Tiger!

They are both 8-years-old and very nice boys.

They are calm adult cats that love attention and toys, but also enjoy calm quiet time!

Their adoption fees are waived! They can be adopted individually or together, and they don’t mind other cats.

If you want to adopt Moo Moo or Tiger or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

