WNDU says goodbye to engineer after more than 3 decades

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today is a bittersweet day for us here at WNDU, as a long-time staple at our station, Rudy Sawoscinski, is retiring after 33 years.

Rudy is one of those folks who is rarely seen on the air but played a significant role in terms of keeping us on the air.

Rudy looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Carla, and their son, Johnathan.

And if we have some technical problems after today, we know who to blame.

Rudy, from all of us here at WNDU, we wish you the best.

