Advertisement

WNDU says goodbye to engineer after more than 3 decades

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today is a bittersweet day for us here at WNDU, as a long-time staple at our station, Rudy Sawoscinski, is retiring after 33 years.

Rudy is one of those folks who is rarely seen on the air but played a significant role in terms of keeping us on the air.

Rudy looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Carla, and their son, Johnathan.

And if we have some technical problems after today, we know who to blame.

Rudy, from all of us here at WNDU, we wish you the best.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Richard Gallop
South Bend man who died of COVID-19 honored for love behind the wheel
New vaccine sites in SJC
Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen faces 6 murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home

Latest News

Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry weather continues
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Thanks to Martin’s Super Markets, the show choir kids at Northridge in Middlebury got some help...
One School at at Time: Martin’s Awards Northridge Show Choirs $1,000 Grant