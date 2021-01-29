Advertisement

With Davis out, Lakers fall to Pistons 107-92

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Jan. 28, 2021
DETROIT (AP) - Blake Griffin scored 23 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Anthony Davis’ absence in a 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James had 22 points and 10 assists, but only two of those points came after halftime.

The defending champions have lost back-to-back games, the first losing streak of any kind for the Lakers since before last year’s playoffs.

Davis was out with a right quad contusion.

Detroit led by one before Griffin’s 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining started a 16-0 run.

The Lakers went nearly seven minutes without scoring.

