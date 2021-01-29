Wintry weather continues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE WINTRY WEATHER COMING... A First Alert Weather Day continues for Saturday night and Sunday...heavy snow is likely, mainly between 11pm Saturday night and 8am Sunday, with lighter snow after. Tranquil early next week, then another strong storm system comes this way with rain and snow expected. A blast of Arctic air will probably move in for the first weekend of February...

Tonight: Mostly clear, then becoming cloudy. Low: 18, Wind: SE 6-12

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and rather cold through the day. High: 32, Wind: ESE 10-20

Saturday night: Snow moves in during the evening and quickly becomes heavy. Snow continues the rest of the night. Low: 27

Sunday: Heavy snow tapering off to lighter snow at times the rest of the day. Totals: 4″-8″ north of US-30...maybe a bit less in northern areas and a bit more in southern areas. High 30

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.