Advertisement

Wintry weather continues

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE WINTRY WEATHER COMING... A First Alert Weather Day continues for Saturday night and Sunday...heavy snow is likely, mainly between 11pm Saturday night and 8am Sunday, with lighter snow after. Tranquil early next week, then another strong storm system comes this way with rain and snow expected. A blast of Arctic air will probably move in for the first weekend of February...

Tonight: Mostly clear, then becoming cloudy. Low: 18, Wind: SE 6-12

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and rather cold through the day. High: 32, Wind: ESE 10-20

Saturday night: Snow moves in during the evening and quickly becomes heavy. Snow continues the rest of the night. Low: 27

Sunday: Heavy snow tapering off to lighter snow at times the rest of the day. Totals: 4″-8″ north of US-30...maybe a bit less in northern areas and a bit more in southern areas. High 30

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Richard Gallop
South Bend man who died of COVID-19 honored for love behind the wheel
New vaccine sites in SJC
Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen faces 6 murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Sunny and calm Friday before a winter storm arrives this weekend
*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 1-29-2021
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry end of January...