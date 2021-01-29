Advertisement

Weekend fun at Sky Zone Mishawaka

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to escape the cold weather this weekend and have some fun inside, head to Sky Zone Mishawaka.

GLOW is every Friday and Saturday night. The park is transformed into glow lights, lasers, and strobe lights.

A virtual DJ joins the fun with music and competitions.

Jacari Banks, the regional manager, says Sky Zone is the perfect indoor option for families this winter.

“Believe it or not, trampolines, like it sounds easy but like when you get out there, it’s a big workout,” said Banks. “So you’ll be sweating, you’ll be getting a nice family workout. It’s a lot of fun.”

The park is disinfected frequently with a fogger, and masks are required inside but can be taken off while jumping.

For more information on hours and prices, click here.

