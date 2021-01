ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A transformer fire knocked out power for many in Elkhart Friday morning.

It happened on 10th Street between Concord and Lusher, not too far from the downtown area.

There was no structure on fire, just the transformer, but live wires were down in the area, so AEP was on the scene.

Nearly 1,800 people were without power.

