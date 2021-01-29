Advertisement

Sunny and calm Friday before a winter storm arrives this weekend

A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

Mainly clear skies. Calm winds this morning will limit our wind chill. Temperatures in the low to mid teens feel like the single digits in some parts of Michiana. Afternoon sunshine will make for a pleasant day. High temperatures reach the upper 20s. A 5mph wind from the southeast.

TONIGHT:

Winds pick up slightly from the east with temperatures dropping into the teens. A chilly evening with dry conditions. Gradually increasing cloud cover.

TOMORROW:

From partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs reach the freezing point, topping out at 32 degrees! A bit of melting will take place before evening snow showers arrive.

*A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect 7pm Saturday as heavy snow begins after dark*

Snow will be heavy at times overnight Saturday into Sunday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Sunday will be snowy and damp. Wet, heavy snow will fall through most of the day on/off. Accumulations of 4-7″ possible. Heavy snow will be physically taxing to shovel. Check on your neighbors. Temperatures in the low 30s.

