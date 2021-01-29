Advertisement

St. Joseph County’s fight against COVID-19 moving in the right direction

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials are racing to get more hoosiers vaccinated but say things are moving in the right direction.

The number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined in the last few weeks.

The county has now moved to yellow in the state’s metrics map.

The 7 day rolling average is the lowest it’s been since indiana moved into stage 5 of the reopening plan.

Vaccination efforts continue, with 11 vaccination sites in the county.

Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
