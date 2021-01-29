St. Joseph County’s fight against COVID-19 moving in the right direction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Health officials are racing to get more hoosiers vaccinated but say things are moving in the right direction.

The number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have declined in the last few weeks.

The county has now moved to yellow in the state’s metrics map.

The 7 day rolling average is the lowest it’s been since indiana moved into stage 5 of the reopening plan.

Vaccination efforts continue, with 11 vaccination sites in the county.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.