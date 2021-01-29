Advertisement

Saint Joseph Health System moving COVID-19 vaccine clinic

(David Graf)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph Health System is moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center on Holy Cross Parkway.

SJHS says the move is being made to “better serve more Indiana residents.”

From Saint Joseph Health System:

Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) began vaccinating health care workers in St. Joseph and Marshall Counties on Dec. 18, 2020. Since December, SJHS has partnered with the state to vaccinate the growing list of eligible Hoosiers. In the 43 days since vaccinations began, SJHS has put 11,745 shots in arms and 3,207 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

To better serve more Indiana residents, SJHS is moving its Saint Joseph County vaccination clinic. Effective Feb. 1, 2021, the SJHS vaccination clinic will be located in SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center, 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, Mishawaka, IN. Those coming for their first or second dose of the vaccine should enter using the main driveway off Holy Cross Parkway. There are reserved parking spots in the northwest corner of the main parking lot. We ask those in need of a vaccine to use the designated door to the north of the main hospital entrance and proceed through the check-in process.

SJHS cannot accommodate walk-ins at this time. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Please bring a photo ID and your insurance card.

Please note: The SJHS Marshall County vaccine clinic will remain at its current location in SJHS Plymouth Medical Center.

Parking directions for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center.
Parking directions for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center.(Saint Joseph County Health System)

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
Chuck Hurley
Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley dies
Shooting on Edison Ave
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Bend
Gov. Whitmer
Whitmer gives State of State Address Wednesday night

Latest News

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic is now fully vaccinated against COVID and is sharing...
Dr. Bob answers questions about the coronavirus vaccine
If eating healthier is your goal for 2021, Chef April Howell from Martin's School of Cooking...
Healthy, simple recipes for 2021
Breaking down the COVID relief bill
St. Joseph County Health Department declares racism as a public health crisis
St. Joseph County health department offers COVID-19 recommendations