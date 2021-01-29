Saint Joseph Health System moving COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph Health System is moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center on Holy Cross Parkway.

SJHS says the move is being made to “better serve more Indiana residents.”

From Saint Joseph Health System:

Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) began vaccinating health care workers in St. Joseph and Marshall Counties on Dec. 18, 2020. Since December, SJHS has partnered with the state to vaccinate the growing list of eligible Hoosiers. In the 43 days since vaccinations began, SJHS has put 11,745 shots in arms and 3,207 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

To better serve more Indiana residents, SJHS is moving its Saint Joseph County vaccination clinic. Effective Feb. 1, 2021, the SJHS vaccination clinic will be located in SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center, 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, Mishawaka, IN. Those coming for their first or second dose of the vaccine should enter using the main driveway off Holy Cross Parkway. There are reserved parking spots in the northwest corner of the main parking lot. We ask those in need of a vaccine to use the designated door to the north of the main hospital entrance and proceed through the check-in process.

SJHS cannot accommodate walk-ins at this time. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Please bring a photo ID and your insurance card.

Please note: The SJHS Marshall County vaccine clinic will remain at its current location in SJHS Plymouth Medical Center.

Parking directions for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at SJHS Mishawaka Medical Center. (Saint Joseph County Health System)

