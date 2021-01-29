Advertisement

Report: Ohio lawmakers to introduce bill creating ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration...
President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Two state representatives want June 14 recognized as “President Donald J. Trump Day” in Ohio, according to a report in the Ohio Capital Journal.

June 14 is Flag Day. It’s also President Trump’s birthday.

Republican Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus of Paris Twp. and Jon Cross of Kenton informed fellow lawmakers in a co-sponsor request email sent Friday and obtained by the Journal.

The representatives say they’re planning to introduce a bill in the Ohio House setting aside the day “to celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history,” according to the Journal.

“Former President Donald J. Trump was our 45th President of the United States and against great odds, accomplished many things that have led our nation to unparalleled prosperity,” they wrote, according to the Journal.

The request reportedly concludes: “(Trump) personified the emotions of millions of Ohioans who for too long have felt marginalized by our government and the American political system. While the media tarnishes his achievements and his legacy, the legislation will help ensure that for one day each year the voices of millions of people from all corners of our state will be commemorated.”

As noted by the Journal, an honorary presidential holiday isn’t without precedent in Ohio. Feb. 6 is designated “Ronald Reagan Day.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Richard Gallop
South Bend man who died of COVID-19 honored for love behind the wheel
New vaccine sites in SJC
Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen faces 6 murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home

Latest News

Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry weather continues
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Thanks to Martin’s Super Markets, the show choir kids at Northridge in Middlebury got some help...
One School at at Time: Martin’s Awards Northridge Show Choirs $1,000 Grant