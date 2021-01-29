Prentiss Hubb steps up as Irish struggle against Virginia Tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Men’s Basketball struggled Wednesday against Virginia Tech and it was thanks to Prentiss Hubb that kept them in the game.

Hubb scored 22 of Notre Dame’s 51 points on Wednesday night.

He shot 40% while the rest of the team shot 33%.

“I just wanted to make winning plays for my teammates,” Hubb said. “I see that everybody’s shots weren’t falling. They were trying to take away our drives and stuff like that. I just had to take it upon myself to try to whatever I can to try and make my teammates win.”

Head Coach Mike Brey has said all along that this is Hubb’s team so it’s no surprise he was the one to step up when the Irish struggled to get anything going.

“He’s really a tough kid,” Brey said. “It was bothering him that we couldn’t get stuff. I have the utmost respect for him. He didn’t have that much help you know tonight and so he has to do a little bit more. Then he ends up forcing some plays and having a few turnovers. But it’s the only option we have sometimes. "

Brey said Hubb was on an island Wednesday night by himself.

Irish will want to see more production from everyone else on Saturday night as they hit the road to face Pitt.

