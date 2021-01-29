Advertisement

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup truck.(Screen shot)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Video of Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a pickup truck with a case of beer has been spreading around social media. No. 12 confirmed Friday that the video is legit.

“Ya that was me,” Rodgers tweeted. He said the truck belongs to LT David Bakhtiari ... as do the “soggy beer cases.”

The video was posted to TikTok and Twitter. It shows Rodgers in the bed of a red GMC truck, turning on to Oneida St near Lambeau Field. The person driving behind them is making a video, and Rodgers playfully holds up a case of Bud Light.

Pat McAfee played the video on Friday’s show and Rodgers tweeted confirmation that it was him.

Former Packer AJ Hawk says this isn’t unusual for Green Bay. “He’s riding back to Lambeau from practice. That’s the little drive you have to make in your pads, so you just hop in the back of somebody’s truck,” Hawk told McAfee.

