Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Video of Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a pickup truck with a case of beer has been spreading around social media. No. 12 confirmed Friday that the video is legit.

“Ya that was me,” Rodgers tweeted. He said the truck belongs to LT David Bakhtiari ... as do the “soggy beer cases.”

Ya that was me 💪🏼😂 Listen to @OfficialAJHawk and it was @DavidBakhtiari ‘s truck and soggy beer cases. How ya doin keep it movin @PatMcAfeeShow # https://t.co/P1qfRnUb2W — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 29, 2021

The video was posted to TikTok and Twitter. It shows Rodgers in the bed of a red GMC truck, turning on to Oneida St near Lambeau Field. The person driving behind them is making a video, and Rodgers playfully holds up a case of Bud Light.

This video of Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a teammate’s truck this past season with a case of BudLight is the BEST VIDEO ON PLANET EARTH. pic.twitter.com/Svq4naX1Ld — TundraTalk (@TalkTundra) January 29, 2021

Pat McAfee played the video on Friday’s show and Rodgers tweeted confirmation that it was him.

Former Packer AJ Hawk says this isn’t unusual for Green Bay. “He’s riding back to Lambeau from practice. That’s the little drive you have to make in your pads, so you just hop in the back of somebody’s truck,” Hawk told McAfee.

Friend of the show @AaronRodgers12 was chilling in the back of a pickup on the way back from practice with a case of cold ones #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NtHnMslaaz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.