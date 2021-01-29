One man dead after officer-involved shooting

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Wabash.

Officers from the Kosciusko County’s SWAT team served a search warrant at an apartment on East Main Street on Thursday.

Once officers entered the apartment, and people inside starting shooting, causing officers to fire back.

Roger Hipskind, 37, died on scene, while a 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured.

Officials are not sure if Hipskind died from an officer’s bullet or from a self-inflicted gunshot.

An autopsy is scheduled, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.