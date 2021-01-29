Northridge football coach Tom Wogomon retires

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Northridge football coach Tom Wogomon has retired.

Wogomon has been the Raiders head coach since 2013 and became the winningest coach in program history.

He finishes with a 52-34 record including five winning seasons.

Before Wogomon, the Raiders only had right winning seasons in the previous 42 years.

He was named the NLC Coach of the Year in 2017 after leading the Raiders to their first undefeated regular season.

Northridge will be searching for a new head coach immediately.

