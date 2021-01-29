Advertisement

Northridge football coach Tom Wogomon retires

Wogomon has been the Raiders head coach since 2013 and became the winningest coach in program...
Wogomon has been the Raiders head coach since 2013 and became the winningest coach in program history.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Northridge football coach Tom Wogomon has retired.

Wogomon has been the Raiders head coach since 2013 and became the winningest coach in program history.

He finishes with a 52-34 record including five winning seasons.

Before Wogomon, the Raiders only had right winning seasons in the previous 42 years.

He was named the NLC Coach of the Year in 2017 after leading the Raiders to their first undefeated regular season.

Northridge will be searching for a new head coach immediately.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
Chuck Hurley
Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley dies
Shooting on Edison Ave
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Bend
Gov. Whitmer
Whitmer gives State of State Address Wednesday night

Latest News

Dallas Stars beat Red Wings 7-3 to improve to 4-0 on season
Hubb scored 22 of Notre Dame’s 51 points on Wednesday night.
Prentiss Hubb steps up as Irish struggle against Virginia Tech
With Davis out, Lakers fall to Pistons 107-92
Rutgers staggers Michigan State 67-37, 1st win over Spartans