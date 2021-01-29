Advertisement

Michigan reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,774 more cases Friday

There have been 14,497 deaths and 557,883 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 14,497 deaths and 557,883 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,774 more cases on Friday.

There have been 14,497 deaths and 557,883 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 80* more coronavirus deaths and 1,872 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 67 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 6 more coronavirus deaths and 1,681 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 79* more coronavirus deaths and 1,476 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 44 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 35 more coronavirus deaths and 3,011* new cases were reported. Note on cases (01/25/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 23rd. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,505 per day.

Berrien County has had 197 (+1) deaths and 10,837 (+45) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 57 (+0) deaths and 3,721 (+17) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 75 (+1) deaths and 4,379 (+24) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

