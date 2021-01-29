Michigan approves Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel permits

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s environmental agency is approving construction of an underground tunnel to house a replacement for a controversial oil pipeline in the Great Lakes.

State officials have awarded permits to Enbridge for the $500 million tunnel project.

The company is resisting Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to shut down Enbridge’s Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

State officials say the tunnel is a separate issue from the fight over the existing line. They say Enbridge’s application for the project satisfied legal requirements.

Another agency will decide whether to approve a new pipe to run through the tunnel, which is scheduled for completion in 2024.

Federal approval also is needed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)