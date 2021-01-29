Advertisement

Medical Moment: Personalized CMT braces

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a slowly progressing disease that causes muscles to weaken over time, but treatment can be tricky.

In today’s Medical Moment, how these braces are taking CMT patients to new heights.

CMT is a disorder that affects the sensory and motor nerves in the arms, hands, feet, and legs.

Muscle weakness, balance problems, and foot deformities are common in people who have it.

There is no cure, but Martie Salt has details on how one woman was able to find relief for her symptoms.

Since CMT progresses gradually, symptoms may not show up until someone is in their twenties or thirties.

But patients typically have a normal life expectancy.

