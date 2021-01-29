Marshall County Sheriff: Outbreak under control

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New details after a coronavirus outbreak made it’s way to the Marshall County Jail earlier this month.

Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hassel says no inmates at the jail tested positive for Covid-19 since January 5.

The Sheriff says the final cell block in quarantine due to the outbreak on it’s last day before rejoining the general population.

“Tomorrow they’ll all be tested and then they’ll be moved back to a normal population where they come from. It’s been so long since we’ve had the outbreak, it’s pretty much our belief that they are Covid-19 free back there,” Hassel says.

Hassel says new inmates quarantine for 14 days in booking before taking a Covid-19 test. If they are negative, they’ll join the rest of the inmates.

Hassel says during the outbreak, inmates received zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D3 supplements to help them fight off the disease.

He says none of the cases needed outside medical treatment.

“All in all, I think we’ve been very fortunate and very proactive in trying to get this under control and that’s kind of where we’re at today,” he says.

He says part of their proactive steps are daily temperature checks for the inmates and providing access to cleaning supplies like sanitizers, mops, and disinfectant spray.

Hassel says he’s aware of Covid variants now detected in the US.

He says they’re keeping that in mind while staying proactive.

