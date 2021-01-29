Local March and Prayer for Life protests abortion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In an effort to protest abortion, people in the community gathered for the annual March and Prayer for Life.

“We stand out here to tell people that abortion takes lives, and it can not be tolerated,” Executive Director of Right to Life Michiana Jackie Appleman said.

Hundreds of protestors lined the street in Downtown South Bend Friday for the annual March and Prayer for Life.

“The purpose of us marching locally in conjunction with millions of pro-lifers throughout the nation is to bring awareness to the immoral decision of Roe v. Wade,” Appleman said.

Although the typical rally and march organized by Right to Life Michiana had to be canceled because of the pandemic, Appleman says she still enjoys the unity that today’s pro-life events create. “It brings out everybody of all ages, of all kinds of backgrounds and brings them together for this one important purpose of defending life and speaking for the unborn.”

Notre Dame also commemorated the annual March for Life event with Mass at 11:30 a.m. “As we gather on this day, perhaps wishing that we could be standing on the National Mall making our presence known, let us commit ourselves to standing up for the gospel of life, wherever we may find ourselves.”

While this year’s event looked different than in the year’s past, Appleman says their message is unchanged. “Right to Life Michiana wants our community to know that abortion is not wanted or needed here, and there’s support for women locally to help them thrive, not only in their pregnancy but also in their motherhood.”

