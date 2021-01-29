Advertisement

Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine

By Zach Horner
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The store where you buy groceries at you might also be able to get a vaccine In St. Joseph County.

Kroger, Meijer, and Walmart are now options to register for a vaccine.

Vaccines are in short supply but with 11 sites now available in the county, the infrastructure is there to get people shot.

Still there are not enough doses, however you can still sign up.

“We’re going where the state medical experts would like us to be,” Eric Halvorson, Kroger Manager of Corporate Affairs says. “We will have 100 doses per store, per week, in each of those stores and we will elevate that number as soon as more doses become available.”

Kroger Locations

-4526 Western Ave., South Bend, IN, 46619

-1217 E. Ireland Rd., South Bend, IN, 46614

-906 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka, IN, 46544

Meijer Locations

-3610 Bremen Hwy, Mishawaka, IN, 46544

-5020 Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN, 46545

Walmart location

-316 Indian Ridge Blvd, Mishawaka, IN 46545

You can select a Kroger site on ourshot.in.gov and it links to the store’s website. Just select the COVID-19 vaccine, pick a date, and fill out your information, or just go here https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

Kroger says 100 people have already signed up in St. Joseph County.

We also heard from Meijer today.

“So what we’re asking people to do is to register by texting COVID to 75049 or go to clinic.meijer.com and when they register they’ll get a text or an email back asking them a series of questions that helps determine which phase of the vaccine rollout they’ll be in,” Frank Guglielmi, Meijer Senior Director of Corporate Communications says.

As for Walmart, for now you’ll need to sign up through the state’s website ourshotdot.in.gov, though Walmart representatives say they plan to roll out their own online portal in the next week or so.

In addition to the county and St. Joe Regional Medical center sites HealthLinc also offers vaccination sign-up but you’ll have to call 1-888-580-1060 to schedule an appointment. Appointment availability depends on how many doses are available.

