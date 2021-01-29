Johnson & Johnson looking for local volunteers for vaccine trial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against the virus with just one shot.

The vaccine is about 72 percent effective here in the U.S. at preventing moderate and severe disease 28 days after vaccination.

However, it was only 57 percent effective in South Africa, where nearly all of the infections were from the new strain.

Globally, the vaccine was 85 percent effective against severe disease and was well-tolerated.

“The way I think about this vaccine is it helps 100% of people. It either stops you from getting COVID, or, it helps you if you get COVID have a much milder version of COVID, and it’s completely preventing the things that are most scary, which are going to hospital or worse,” says Mathai Mammen with the company.

Johnson & Johnson says they plan to file for an emergency use authorization with the FDA as early as next week.

With that, the South Bend Clinic is looking for volunteers for the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine trial.

Locally, 300 people ranging in ages, genders and medical conditions are needed.

The clinic started enrolling volunteers and giving shots this month.

The study will follow volunteers for about 3 weeks and two shots will be given 60 days apart.

It’s one of 100 sites selected around the world, with only 50 here in the U.S.

