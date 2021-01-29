Advertisement

ISP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Wabash

(KXII)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting, in which a Wabash man died.

Detectives revealed Friday that at 5:45 p.m., officers from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department SWAT served a search warrant at an apartment located on East Main Street, in Wabash, Indiana.

After officers made entry into the apartment, there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and people inside.

Two people in the apartment suffered gunshot wounds, one was 37-year-old Roger D. Hipskind who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was a 35-year-old woman that was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department served the warrant as part of a criminal investigation conducted by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
Chuck Hurley
Former South Bend Police Chief Chuck Hurley dies
Shooting on Edison Ave
Police investigating overnight shooting in South Bend
Gov. Whitmer
Whitmer gives State of State Address Wednesday night

Latest News

The Emporium Restaurant in downtown South Bend is for sale
Emporium restaurant in downtown South Bend is for sale
New vaccine sites in SJC
Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry end of January...
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast