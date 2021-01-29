ISP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting, in which a Wabash man died.

Detectives revealed Friday that at 5:45 p.m., officers from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department SWAT served a search warrant at an apartment located on East Main Street, in Wabash, Indiana.

After officers made entry into the apartment, there was an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and people inside.

Two people in the apartment suffered gunshot wounds, one was 37-year-old Roger D. Hipskind who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was a 35-year-old woman that was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department served the warrant as part of a criminal investigation conducted by the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

