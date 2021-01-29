Advertisement

Irish guard Olivia Miles excited to potentially make her college debut this weekend

Miles does not know what the plan is for her for Sunday’s game against Syracuse but is excited to contribute for Notre Dame in any was possible.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday could be the debut of Notre Dame women’s basketball player Olivia Miles, who is ESPN’s No. 8 overall recruit in the country in the Class of 2021.

The New Jersey native has not played her senior season at Blair Academy due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state. She decided it was best to enroll early at Notre Dame.

Miles cleared COVID-19 protocols this week, and has already practiced twice with her new Irish teammates.

Miles does not know what the plan is for her for Sunday’s game against Syracuse but is excited to contribute for Notre Dame in any was possible.

“There’s a lot of information being thrown at me but I feel like I am being receptive taking it in and applying it as quickly as possible,” Miles said. “I’m excited to get back out there. I haven’t played since July so I am excited to get on the court and be with these amazing girls around me and get coached by Coach [Niele] Ivey and win. I’m just excited for it all.”

Ivey did not say how much playing time Miles would receive on Sunday against Syracuse. All she said when asked about Miles’ availability was “We’ll see.”

Miles debut could come this Sunday at Syracuse. That will be an 11 AM tip on the ACC Network.

Friday is also Miles’ 18th birthday. Her first college debut would be a pretty sweet present.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Richard Gallop
South Bend man who died of COVID-19 honored for love behind the wheel
New vaccine sites in SJC
Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen faces 6 murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home

Latest News

Notre Dame will have 14 early enrollees move in this weekend. It’s the most early enrollees in...
Irish CB Phillip Riley to enroll early at Notre Dame this weekend
Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Hubb scored 22 of Notre Dame’s 51 points on Wednesday night.
Prentiss Hubb steps up as Irish struggle against Virginia Tech
Rutgers staggers Michigan State 67-37, 1st win over Spartans