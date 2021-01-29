Irish guard Olivia Miles excited to potentially make her college debut this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday could be the debut of Notre Dame women’s basketball player Olivia Miles, who is ESPN’s No. 8 overall recruit in the country in the Class of 2021.

The New Jersey native has not played her senior season at Blair Academy due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state. She decided it was best to enroll early at Notre Dame.

Miles cleared COVID-19 protocols this week, and has already practiced twice with her new Irish teammates.

Miles does not know what the plan is for her for Sunday’s game against Syracuse but is excited to contribute for Notre Dame in any was possible.

“There’s a lot of information being thrown at me but I feel like I am being receptive taking it in and applying it as quickly as possible,” Miles said. “I’m excited to get back out there. I haven’t played since July so I am excited to get on the court and be with these amazing girls around me and get coached by Coach [Niele] Ivey and win. I’m just excited for it all.”

Ivey did not say how much playing time Miles would receive on Sunday against Syracuse. All she said when asked about Miles’ availability was “We’ll see.”

Miles debut could come this Sunday at Syracuse. That will be an 11 AM tip on the ACC Network.

Friday is also Miles’ 18th birthday. Her first college debut would be a pretty sweet present.

