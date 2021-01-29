Advertisement

Irish CB Phillip Riley to enroll early at Notre Dame this weekend

Notre Dame will have 14 early enrollees move in this weekend. It’s the most early enrollees in the history of Fighting Irish football.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Jan. 29, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend is when the Notre Dame football early enrollees move-in on campus.

One player who is getting an early start at the next level is cornerback Phillip Riley from Bloomingdale High School, which is right outside of Tampa, Florida.

Riley was never able to take an official visit to Notre Dame because of the NCAA restrictions during this COVID-19 pandemic, but he did go on a self-guided tour of campus with his dad in the fall. Now, the Florida kid is ready to make South Bend his new home.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Riley said. “Notre Dame is a prestigious school. Great tradition. Great brotherhood. Even if I was in Indiana getting recruited by them, it’s an honor to be a part of that family. The brotherhood, the academics, they made me feel special. They made me feel like I was valued there. I went to visit. It was an amazing campus. It was an amazing experience. The vibe there was very family-like.”

Riley is now a part of the Notre Dame family, and he will move into the dorms this weekend.

