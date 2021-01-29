Advertisement

Indiana senator wants fines for driving around stopped school buses

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - A northwest Indiana lawmaker is working to make it significantly easier for police to issue big fines to motorists who drive around a stopped school bus.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, under Senator Rick Niemeyer’s plan, a first stop-arm violation would be a Class B Infraction with a fine of up to $1,000.

Any further violation would be a Class A Infraction with a fine of up to $10,000 for each incident.

Police would not have to directly witness the violation for a fine to be issued.

Indiana law permits police to review video from a school bus to identify the license plate of a vehicle that endangers children by driving past an extended stop-arm.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cochran and Stephanie Fugate
2 arrested after police find meth, various ID cards
A man’s dog was in his truck when the vehicle was stolen from a Middlebury gas station...
Family continues searching for dog after truck stolen
Richard Gallop
South Bend man who died of COVID-19 honored for love behind the wheel
New vaccine sites in SJC
Kroger, Meijer, Walmart offer COVID-19 Vaccine
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen faces 6 murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home

Latest News

Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Irish guard Olivia Miles could potentially make Notre Dame debut this weekend
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry weather continues
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Thanks to Martin’s Super Markets, the show choir kids at Northridge in Middlebury got some help...
One School at at Time: Martin’s Awards Northridge Show Choirs $1,000 Grant