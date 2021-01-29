Indiana senator wants fines for driving around stopped school buses

Ind. (WNDU) - A northwest Indiana lawmaker is working to make it significantly easier for police to issue big fines to motorists who drive around a stopped school bus.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, under Senator Rick Niemeyer’s plan, a first stop-arm violation would be a Class B Infraction with a fine of up to $1,000.

Any further violation would be a Class A Infraction with a fine of up to $10,000 for each incident.

Police would not have to directly witness the violation for a fine to be issued.

Indiana law permits police to review video from a school bus to identify the license plate of a vehicle that endangers children by driving past an extended stop-arm.

