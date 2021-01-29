Advertisement

Indiana reports 46 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,647 more cases Friday

Statewide, 1,725 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 46 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,647 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,725 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,549 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 622,625 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 34 more coronavirus deaths and 2,890 new cases were reported. 1,915 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 2,260 new cases were reported. 1,902 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 80 more coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases were reported. 1,976 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,210 new cases were reported. 2,045 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,815 (+82) cases and 422 (+12) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,631 (+39) cases and 347 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,326 (+81) cases and 169 (+3) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,173 (+10) cases and 85 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,136 (+16) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,323 (+6) cases and 63 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,794 (+8) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,675 (+6) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 991 (+5) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

